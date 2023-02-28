Rochester Diversity Council comes to an end

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After nearly 35 years, The Rochester Diversity Council is coming to an end.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the Rochester Diversity Council board members said they voted to wind down Diversity Council operations and develop a dissolution plan. The council will be concluding all programming on March 8, 2023. The staff will be laid off over the next two weeks.

Approximately ten months ago, the Diversity Council Board began investigations into community and staff concerns brought to the Board’s attention. Ultimately, the Board determined that a new direction in leadership was needed.

In late January, the Diversity Council Board of Directors hired consultants Terri Allred and Kristi Ackley of Allred Consulting as nonprofit organizational development experts. After a comprehensive review of the previous year and taking the entire picture of organizational health into account, board members say it became apparent the Diversity Council did not have the financial and human resources or sufficient stakeholder support to continue.

The board considered many options, including trying to continue and grow the organization or merge with another DEI nonprofit.

“We appreciate concerns from the community and we are confident this is the right direction for both DC and the community. This will allow the transfer of much-needed DEI resources to partner organizations and provide space for healing to those individuals and communities who were previously harmed.”

The DC Board has been consulting with an attorney over the previous weeks and is working in compliance with Minnesota Statute 317A which covers nonprofit corporations and the process for dissolution.

