Rochester Diversity Council comes to an end

Rochester Diversity Council
Rochester Diversity Council(KTTC)
By Darian Leddy
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After nearly 35 years, The Rochester Diversity Council is coming to an end.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the Rochester Diversity Council board members said they voted to wind down Diversity Council operations and develop a dissolution plan. The council will be concluding all programming on March 8, 2023. The staff will be laid off over the next two weeks.

Approximately ten months ago, the Diversity Council Board began investigations into community and staff concerns brought to the Board’s attention. Ultimately, the Board determined that a new direction in leadership was needed.

In late January, the Diversity Council Board of Directors hired consultants Terri Allred and Kristi Ackley of Allred Consulting as nonprofit organizational development experts. After a comprehensive review of the previous year and taking the entire picture of organizational health into account, board members say it became apparent the Diversity Council did not have the financial and human resources or sufficient stakeholder support to continue.

The board considered many options, including trying to continue and grow the organization or merge with another DEI nonprofit.

“We appreciate concerns from the community and we are confident this is the right direction for both DC and the community. This will allow the transfer of much-needed DEI resources to partner organizations and provide space for healing to those individuals and communities who were previously harmed.”

Julie Hobbs & Nicole Sandhu, Board of Directors, Rochester Diversity Council

The DC Board has been consulting with an attorney over the previous weeks and is working in compliance with Minnesota Statute 317A which covers nonprofit corporations and the process for dissolution.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taco shop to open.
New 24-hour Mexican restaurant to open in Rochester
19-year-old man airlifted to hospital after crash
19-year-old man airlifted to hospital after crash
Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays
Rochester McDonald House merger
Ronald McDonald House of Rochester has a new name after merger
Rochester
Downtown Rochester Taskforce to hold work sessions

Latest News

The SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) program extended assistance for families...
Extra COVID SNAP benefits ending
The owners of Tammy’s Place are celebrating the completion of construction on a new restaurant...
Soft opening for Tammy’s Place
One arrested for burglary, arson after multiple fires in Mason City
Suspect in custody after multiple arsons in Mason City
Two people in the "General Lee" replica at the time of the crash were evaluated and taken to...
Replica ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ car involved in crash on the highway