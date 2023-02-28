Rainfall recap; Next weather-maker arrives Tuesday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The work week started off on a soggy note as our latest weather maker brought a healthy dose of rain to the region. Many locations received anywhere from 0.50″ to just over 1″.

Rain totals (KTTC)

Today’s rainfall brought Rochester’s total precipitation for meteorological winter up to 6.43″. That breaks the previous record of 6.30″ during the 2018-19 meteorological winter.

Record precip (KTTC)

As for tonight, our area will need to watch out for the potential of refreezing on roads and sidewalks as temperatures drop into the upper teens and low 20s overnight. Winds will be breezy out of the northwest at 10-20 mph with cloudy skies.

The majority of Tuesday is looking quiet with cloudy skies and mild temperatures in the low to mid-30s. Our next weather-maker is set to arrive late Tuesday afternoon initially as isolated rain showers. As temperatures hover around and fall below freezing, a wintry mix and snow showers are possible for the remainder of the night and into early Wednesday morning. This could create some slick and potentially icy roads for the Tuesday evening commute, especially for the Wednesday morning commute. Snowfall amounts will be limited across our area, expecting up to 1″ along and north of I-90. Parts of Goodhue county, closer to Red Wing and north towards the Twin Cities, could see upwards of 1.5″ of snowfall.

Snowfall forecast (KTTC)

A quieter weather pattern will settle into the region for the late week and weekend with temperatures staying mild in the low 30s. Mostly cloudy skies are expected Thursday and Friday before peeks of sun return Saturday and Sunday.

7-Day forecast (KTTC)

