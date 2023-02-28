Nonprofit bringing veteran housing to Albert Lea, plans to expand to Rochester

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) – The city of Albert Lea has a pilot program that aims to save buildings from demolition and its latest redevelopment will be turning a vacant house into housing for homeless veterans.

The city’s “Demo Diversion” program evaluates nuisance properties and determines if they can be saved.

“There are a number of houses we tear down every year and is that money well spent tearing it down or would it be better spent investing it into a property so that way it could stabilize and put back onto the tax rolls and that way it would create more affordable housing as opposed to new construction,” Albert Lea City Manager Ian Rigg said.

Properties are scattered throughout the city. Some call downtown home, some are in neighborhoods. According to Rigg, there are about 3-4 properties that on the city’s slate.

“We’re hoping that someone will look at this whole area as redevelopment opportunity,” he said. “And we’ve already set a TIP district in order to create that situation.”

A residential property on Giles Place has been vacant for five years, ever since a fire tore through it. Rigg said at one point, there were potential buyers, but due to the extensive damage, people were hesitant to acquire it.

“No one in the private market wanted to invest in it,” he said. “It was very questionable.”

No one wanted to buy until Kevin Chapman visited Albert Lea by chance a couple months ago.

“I made a stop there and saw that it was a cute city,” Chapman said.

Chapman is the founder of the Chapman House Foundation, a nonprofit organization started in 2010. It specializes in building affordable housing for homeless veterans, especially for ones facing substance abuse issues.

They look for nuisance properties to renovate. They have also created homes out of trailers. Chapman and his crew started in Dallas, and they moved onto North Carolina. They have since created housing for hundreds of veterans.

“I personally have a lot of experience with veterans in recovery,” Chapman said. “Our veterans needed a lot of help with substance abuse problems.”

He said he’s excited to get started on the Giles Place house.

“It will be a total renovation, outside, inside, it will be a great property. We will have 3 veterans living in this home,” he said. “There are also a couple other properties in Albert Lea that we would like to renovate.”

Chapman isn’t stopping at Albert Lea, he has his sights set on Rochester, too.

“We want to do multiple properties in Rochester,” he said. “According to the Minneapolis VA Hospital, there are many veterans in Rochester who need help. We encourage the city, investors, banks with properties like to get a hold of us. We really could use them.”

Chapman said enough isn’t being done to help veterans in the country.

“We’re not doing enough,” he said. “It’s important that we continue to help and stand by our veterans, because without a strong military, it creates weak border for our country and that’s scary.”

Chapman is encouraging people to reach out if they know of any nuisance properties in Rochester that could be a potential project for the Chapman House Foundation. He asks that people email him at chapmanhouse7@gmail.com.

He has plans to eventually expand into Minneapolis.

