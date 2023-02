ZUMBROTA, Minn. (KTTC) – Midwest Access host Kamie Roesler made a stop in Zumbrota Tuesday to take a look at Chubby Chique Boutique.

The plus size boutique is owned by Dione Dejno and Heather McConnell and is located at 224 S Main Street.

You can view the styles of clothes on their website here.

Midwest Access visits Chubby Chique Boutique (KTTC)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.