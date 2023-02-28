Light snow Tuesday night; Quiet weather ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re tracking a weak weather-maker that will move across the upper Midwest Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Snowfall outlook (KTTC)

With temperatures dropping to around freezing Tuesday night, our precipitation type will be snow and a light wintry mix. Accumulations overnight are expected to be minor. Snowfall amounts will stay less than 1″ area-wide.

Winter Recap (KTTC)

Meteorological Winter comes to an end Tuesday as we move into March. We set a record for precipitation at RST this Meteorological Winter. Our precip total at RST through December, January, and February was 6.43″ which beat the previous record set in 2018-2019 of 6.30″.

66% of our precip this winter season has fallen as snowfall with the snow total at RST of 42.3″.

Precip forecast (KTTC)

Isolated light snow will be possible Wednesday morning with quiet conditions settling in for the rest of the week. Our next weather-maker will impact the region early next week.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

Nick

