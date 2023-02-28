Light snow Tuesday night; Quiet weather ahead

Minor accumulations overnight
By Nick Jansen
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re tracking a weak weather-maker that will move across the upper Midwest Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Snowfall outlook
Snowfall outlook(KTTC)

With temperatures dropping to around freezing Tuesday night, our precipitation type will be snow and a light wintry mix. Accumulations overnight are expected to be minor. Snowfall amounts will stay less than 1″ area-wide.

Winter Recap
Winter Recap(KTTC)

Meteorological Winter comes to an end Tuesday as we move into March. We set a record for precipitation at RST this Meteorological Winter. Our precip total at RST through December, January, and February was 6.43″ which beat the previous record set in 2018-2019 of 6.30″.

66% of our precip this winter season has fallen as snowfall with the snow total at RST of 42.3″.

Precip forecast
Precip forecast(KTTC)

Isolated light snow will be possible Wednesday morning with quiet conditions settling in for the rest of the week. Our next weather-maker will impact the region early next week.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

Nick

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taco shop to open.
New 24-hour Mexican restaurant to open in Rochester
19-year-old man airlifted to hospital after crash
19-year-old man airlifted to hospital after crash
Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays
Rochester McDonald House merger
Ronald McDonald House of Rochester has a new name after merger
Rochester
Downtown Rochester Taskforce to hold work sessions

Latest News

Looking ahead
KTTC Midwest WX - Nick
The full weather forecast from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the second half-hour of KTTC News...
Light snow tonight; quiet weather rounds out the week
The full weather forecast from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the second half-hour of KTTC News...
Ted's Tuesday Noon Weather
The full weather forecast from the 5:30 half-hour of KTTC News Today.
Snow and wintry precipitation possible tonight; quiet weather rounds out the week