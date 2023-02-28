Light snow tonight; quiet weather rounds out the week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The sunshine we’ve been enjoying for most of the day is going to be replaced by clouds and some wintry weather as we move into the evening hours. A storm system is moving into the region from today, bringing those clouds and then a little snow starting in the early evening hours. High temperatures will be in the mid-30s with light winds that will turn to the southeast in the afternoon.

Clouds will continue to thicken this afternoon with light rain and snow developing in the evening. A light coating of accumulation is expected tonight, especially along and north of I-90 locally. (KTTC)

A few isolated rain and snow showers will be possible in the southwest part of the area just before sunset today. More widespread activity will spread northeastward during the evening, especially on the Minnesota side of the border. Overall, it looks like we’ll measure less than an inch of snowfall in the area. Most of that will accumulate north of Interstate 90. A little freezing drizzle may mix with the snow late in the night as temperatures hover near the freezing mark.

The best chance for snowfall accumulation in the area will be late this evening until predawn Wednesday. (KTTC)

A light coating of accumulation will be possible tonight on the Minnesota side of the border. (KTTC)

A few isolated snow showers will linger until the end of the morning commute Wednesday, possibly creating some slick patches on roads and highways. Otherwise, we can expect a mostly cloudy day with just a few breaks of sunshine in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid-30s tomorrow with gusty northwest winds keeping wind chills in the 20s.

A storm system will bring a chance of snow, rain, and perhaps some freezing drizzle tonight and early Wednesday. (KTTC)

The end of the workweek will feature seasonably chilly, but dry weather to round out the workweek. We’ll have limited sunshine in the area on Thursday and then abundant sunshine Friday and high temperatures will be around 30 degrees.

The weekend also looks quiet and tranquil with typical early March temperatures that will top out in the low and mid-30s in the afternoon hours.

After some early morning snow and freezing drizzle Wednesday, quiet weather will be the rule for a few days. (KTTC)

A storm system will move into the region early next week bringing a chance of rain and snow to the area on Monday and Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 30s to start the week. Drier, slightly colder weather will set in for the remainder of the week and high temperatures will be in the low 30s from next Wednesday through Friday.

Temps will be seasonable for the first week or more of March. (KTTC)

