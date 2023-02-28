Light snow tonight; quiet weather rounds out the week
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The sunshine we’ve been enjoying for most of the day is going to be replaced by clouds and some wintry weather as we move into the evening hours. A storm system is moving into the region from today, bringing those clouds and then a little snow starting in the early evening hours. High temperatures will be in the mid-30s with light winds that will turn to the southeast in the afternoon.
A few isolated rain and snow showers will be possible in the southwest part of the area just before sunset today. More widespread activity will spread northeastward during the evening, especially on the Minnesota side of the border. Overall, it looks like we’ll measure less than an inch of snowfall in the area. Most of that will accumulate north of Interstate 90. A little freezing drizzle may mix with the snow late in the night as temperatures hover near the freezing mark.
A few isolated snow showers will linger until the end of the morning commute Wednesday, possibly creating some slick patches on roads and highways. Otherwise, we can expect a mostly cloudy day with just a few breaks of sunshine in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid-30s tomorrow with gusty northwest winds keeping wind chills in the 20s.
The end of the workweek will feature seasonably chilly, but dry weather to round out the workweek. We’ll have limited sunshine in the area on Thursday and then abundant sunshine Friday and high temperatures will be around 30 degrees.
The weekend also looks quiet and tranquil with typical early March temperatures that will top out in the low and mid-30s in the afternoon hours.
A storm system will move into the region early next week bringing a chance of rain and snow to the area on Monday and Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 30s to start the week. Drier, slightly colder weather will set in for the remainder of the week and high temperatures will be in the low 30s from next Wednesday through Friday.
Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.