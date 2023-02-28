Rochester Habitat for Humanity House nearing completion

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity house in southeast Rochester is nearing completion, and on Tuesday, high-end windows were installed, courtesy of Ryan Windows & Siding.

Two Rivers serves Dodge Olmsted, Steele, Wabasha and Waseca counties. A mother and her two children are expected to move in at the end of March.

“It’s important to give back to organizations such as Habitat,” Ryan Windows & Siding owner Bruce Ryan said. “They’re good for our community. Good for the people living here and we feel honored to be able to support them.”

Habitat runs mostly on volunteers. For more information on how to get involved, click here.

