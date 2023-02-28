Extra COVID SNAP benefits ending

By KTTC Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Food insecurity continues to be a growing problem for families as high food prices are hurting everyone’s budgets and one added assistance program will be ending.

The SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) program extended assistance for families through the pandemic and the extra help will be ending in March and it comes at a bad time as grocery prices skyrocketed over eleven percent in January.

Households on average will receive about ninety five dollars less per month in SNAP benefits.

Local food shelves are already feeling the pinch and are preparing the best they can as they anticipate more clients.

“I’m sure we’ll see more people coming frequently. Sometimes people take a break from coming in or maybe they miss a month, but yeah, we’ll see our numbers increase and we always try keep a nice variety here at the Dodge County Food Shelf,” said employee Jami Morris.

With area food shelves being stressed out, now is the time to make an impact by donating food or money as the Minnesota Food Share Campaign is underway through April ninth.

Click here for details.

