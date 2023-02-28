Athlete of the Week - Tytan Small, St. Charles Boys Wrestling

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Everything started off according to plan.

“It was working going well then third period came, I remember I was talking to my coach on the side he was like you can give up one not two. First thing I did was give up two so right away I was like oh boy here we go,” Tytan Small said.

Small’s 6-4 lead over second ranked Ayden Goetzinger was gone after a late takedown tied the match.

“Just kept wrestling ended up on top and then snapping him down. Then can’t remember a bunch other than the fact that it was just like oh my gosh I don’t know what’s happening,” Small said.

What happened was Tytan Small being crowned the 195 Section champion.

“Last year, taking second at (182 pounds) kind of like one of the last things my grandpa got to see. So, this year it meant a lot for us, for me to be up on top of that podium felt really cool.”

“He really wrestled to win that match in the closing seconds. It was something to see, the roar in the crowd was tremendous,” Scott Kobs, St. Charles Head Wrestling Coach said.

It was a great tournament for Small as he not only beat Goetzinger, but the sixth ranked wrestler in the semifinals.

“Just shows you how good Tytan Small is and he belongs in that state tournament,” Kobs said.

A three sports athlete, his coach says he’s explosive, big and long.

“There’s a half that he throws and when he gets them on their back its pretty much good night. He’s a good pinner, he’s got 22 pins on the season, I think he’s got over 50 career pins, he’s got 91 wins, he’s fifth in state he’s seasoned.”

Small also has the mindset to match.

“He does all the things right. He’s a super nice guy, super leader he’s kind of what you want on your team. Couldn’t be prouder of him and really excited to see what’s going to happen in the state tournament. If he wrestles like that, he can go a long way,” Kobs said.

Small plans to just take it one match at a time though.

“I love the fact that I get to represent our community and our school up there at the state tournament. I’m not going there alone; I have a wrestling partner and with him he’s been pushing me all year and that’s what’s getting me to here,” Small said.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.