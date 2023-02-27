Woman falls 15 feet down manhole, fire officials say

A St. Albans woman was injured after fire crews say she fell 15 feet down a manhole. (Source: WCAX)
By WCAX News Team and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) – A woman in Vermont was hospitalized after she fell 15 feet down a manhole Sunday, according to first responders.

Fire crews in St. Albans said they believe the manhole cover had been knocked loose by a snowplow, and the woman fell through it while walking near her driveway.

Fortunately, first responders were able to remove the woman safely and take her to the hospital.

The woman was stuck in the manhole for about 45 minutes before she was rescued.

Her condition is unknown.

Copyright 2023 WCAX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taco shop to open.
New 24-hour Mexican restaurant to open in Rochester
Rochester fatal pedestrian vs snowplow
UPDATE: Rochester woman killed by snowplow identified
A legal challenge to that plan has reached the court and arguments are set for Tuesday.
Justice Thomas wrote of ‘crushing weight’ of student loans
Ella Page passes away suddenly
Ella Page, athlete and Cottey College senior, passes away
Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays

Latest News

Sexual Health with Minnesota Doctor
Sexual Health and Reproductive Health chat with Minnesota Doctor
Rochester McDonald House merger
Ronald McDonald House of Rochester has a new name after merger
Preventing basement flooding
Preventing water in basements during melting and rainfall
About 1.8 million gallons of liquid waste have been collected from the derailment site,...
Waste shipments resume from Ohio toxic train derailment
FLE - Scott Adams, creator of the comic strip Dilbert, poses for a portrait with the Dilbert...
‘Dilbert’ creator loses comics distributor over racist remarks