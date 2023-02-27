U.S. Supreme Court to hear loan forgiveness case

South Dakota lawmakers narrowed down three tax cut proposals this week.
South Dakota lawmakers narrowed down three tax cut proposals this week.(MGN)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The U.S. Supreme Court is hearing President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program case starting Tuesday, and depending on the outcome, millions of student loan borrowers could either see $20,000 of their debt canceled or begin payments again in just a few months.

Midwest Access spoke with student loan forgiveness expert Mary Jo Terry about what borrowers need to know about the upcoming case.

Learn more about Yrefy here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taco shop to open.
New 24-hour Mexican restaurant to open in Rochester
Rochester fatal pedestrian vs snowplow
UPDATE: Rochester woman killed by snowplow identified
A legal challenge to that plan has reached the court and arguments are set for Tuesday.
Justice Thomas wrote of ‘crushing weight’ of student loans
Ella Page passes away suddenly
Ella Page, athlete and Cottey College senior, passes away
Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays

Latest News

Reproductive Health with MONA
Focusing on reproductive and sexual health
Austin Public Schools
Hoax swatting call forces Austin elementary school to go into short-term lockdown
19-year-old man airlifted to hospital after crash
19-year-old man airlifted to hospital after crash
West Circle Drive crash
UPDATE: One injured in West Circle Drive crash Friday