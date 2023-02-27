Ronald McDonald House of Rochester has a new name after merger

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Some big changes are coming to the Ronald McDonald House in Rochester. The Rochester branch will now be known as “Ronald McDonald House Charities Midwest | MN, WI, IA.”

It’s merging with Ronald McDonald House Charities of Western Wisconsin and Southeastern Minnesota.

This means the House in Rochester will become the core program while Western Wisconsin and Southeastern Minnesota will come to an end.

Organization leaders say the new chapter will have expanded services and extended reach in the region.

“Today, we’re merging together with one of the premiere Ronald McDonald Houses in the world, because of their reputation and what they do for families and children seeking care here in Rochester. It’s certainly one of the premiere in the Ronald McDonald system,” McDonald’s courtesy corporation member Wendy Lommen said.

The new chapter will add programs, such as a granting element for local organizations that support children and families.

While there are no set plans to another House in the region, the organization leaders say they are exploring multiple opportunities to expand.

“These conversations are going to focus on what can we be doing in your communities to support the children and families that turn to the Ronald McDonald House charity. Everything we do is going to be focused on directly improving the health and well-being of the children and families that turn to our organization,” Ronald McDonald House Charities Midwest CEO Nick Mueller said.

