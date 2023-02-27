Rain likely tonight, Monday; Next system arrives for the midweek

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We enjoyed a beautiful and mild end to the weekend with abundant sunshine. Our quiet weather pattern will come to an end later tonight as our next weather-maker arrives. Overnight temperatures will remain mild in the low 30s with breezy winds out of the southeast at 10-15 mph and gusts near 25 mph at times.

With this particular system, southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa will be in the warm sector, meaning rain will be our main precipitation type. An isolated wintry mix is possible at times, staying mainly east of HWY 52. Scattered to widespread rain is expected to arrive in the region after midnight and gradually wrap up during the mid-afternoon Monday. Our area could see anywhere from 0.25″ to 1″ of rainfall possible with the highest amounts expected south of I-90. Given the recent snowfall, our area will need to watch out for localized street flooding in areas that receive significant rainfall during this event. Daytime temperatures will be in the mid-30s with breezy east winds at 10-20 mph.

Rainfall forecast (KTTC)

The majority of Tuesday will be quiet, seeing a short break before our next weather-maker arrives later in the evening. Our area will be in the cold sector with this particular system, meaning snow will be the main precipitation type. It’s still a little unclear how much snowfall will accumulate in our area but anticipate there to be some travel impacts to the Wednesday morning commute.

Midweek Weather Maker (KTTC)

Colder air is set to filter in on the back side of the midweek storm system, dropping temperatures into the 20s Thursday and Friday. Both days are looking quiet with mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Temperatures rebound to more mild levels in the low to mid-30s for the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds.

7-Day forecast (KTTC)

