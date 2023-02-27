Rain ending today; midweek snow possible

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re starting the week on a wet and sloppy note, but the storm system that brought locally heavy rainfall early in the day has moved to the east and only spotty rain showers and sprinkles are lingering. High temperatures will be in the mid-30s with wind chill levels will be in the 20s thanks to a brisk north and then northwest breeze that will impact the area.

Expect spotty showers and sprinkles with brisk winds this afternoon. (KTTC)

More than an inch of rainfall was recorded in much of the area this morning. (KTTC)

We have a surplus of more than three inches of rainfall in Rochester going back to the beginning of meteorological winter in December. (KTTC)

Cloud cover will slowly clear off behind the storm system late this evening and temperatures will drop off into the low 20s overnight. A brisk northwest breeze will keep wind chill indices in the single digits and teens.

A minor coating of snowfall is expected Tuesday night and early Wednesday. (KTTC)

Expect sunshine in the morning with light snow developing later in the evening on Tuesday. (KTTC)

Clouds will again thicken on Tuesday as another storm system moves into the region from the west. High temperatures will be in the mid-30s with a light southeast breeze. Light snow will develop in the evening hours tomorrow and will continue throughout the night. An inch of accumulation will be possible in southeastern Minnesota with some locations north of Rochester potentially measuring two inches by mid-morning Wednesday when the snow will taper off.

After the morning snow Wednesday we’ll stick with cloudy skies with a light north breeze and temperatures will climb to the low and mid-30s.

Cool sunshine will be the rule on Thursday and Friday as temperatures will be a little colder than the seasonal average, mainly upper 20s to around 30 degrees.

There will be a chance of snow late Tuesday with sunshine in the area later in the week. (KTTC)

The weekend will be tranquil as well. After a day of mostly cloudy conditions Saturday, we’ll enjoy more sunshine on Sunda. High temperatures will be in the low and then mid-30s over the weekend.

Temps will be in the 30s for highs over the next week or two which is normal for early March. (KTTC)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.