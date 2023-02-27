Rain early today; snow returns late Tuesday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re starting the week on a wet and sloppy note as a storm system pushes through the region, bringing rain and some wet snow to the area. Expect light rain and a little wet snow this morning with sparse showers in the early afternoon as the system pulls away to the east. Some slushy, slick patches will add an extra travel challenge at times until temperatures climb into the mid-30s and the precipitation tapers off. Wind chill levels will be in the 20s for the most part as there will be a brisk breeze that will turn from northeast to northwest through the course of the day.

Cloud cover will slowly clear off behind the storm system late this evening and temperatures will drop off into the low 20s overnight. A brisk northwest breeze will keep wind chill values in the single digits and teens.

Clouds will again thicken on Tuesday as another storm system moves into the region from the west. High temperatures will be in the mid-30s with a light southeast breeze. Light snow will develop in the evening hours tomorrow and will continue throughout the night. An inch of accumulation will be possible in southeastern Minnesota with some locations north of Rochester potentially measuring two or three inches by mid-morning Wednesday when the snow will taper off.

After the morning snow Wednesday we’ll stick with cloudy skies with a light north breeze and temperatures will climb to the low and mid-30s.

Cool sunshine will be the rule on Thursday and Friday as temperatures will be a little colder than the seasonal average, mainly upper 20s to around 30 degrees.

The weekend will be tranquil as well. After a day of mostly cloudy conditions Saturday, we’ll enjoy more sunshine on Sunda. High temperatures will be in the low and then mid-30s over the weekend.

