Preventing water in basements during melting and rainfall

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After a heavy snowfall and some showers Monday, some people may be walking into a not-so-pleasant surprise in their basements.

Basement waterproofing experts say they tend to see an uptick in calls during this time of year. American Waterworks starts to average around 100 calls a day about water in basements.

“This is kind of the perfect storm of these types of issues when we have the temperatures then the snowfall and rain on top of that. That causes things to get crazy pretty fast,” American Waterworks sales manager Tim Schneider said.

There are a few signs water may be leaking into your basement. The most obvious being wet floors or water pooling on the surface. Another being this white substance called efflorescence appearing on your walls.

“As that water makes its way through the foundation and then evaporates leaving behind those minerals that were in the water,” Schneider said.

This can lead to significant damage in your home.

“If folks are seeing cracks in their walls, especially new stuff, stair step cracks, things like that. That’s something you want to pay attention to. That’s not something that’s supposed to be there,” Schneider said.

A lot of that damage can go unnoticed for years.

“The building materials themselves might become soggy or start to rot even behind your drywall so that’s not something that you’re necessarily aware of until you dig into that problem and find more of it,” Schneider said.

Water damage can happen to any home, no matter its age or structure type.

“It’s more about the hole that was dug for your home to sit in and the fact that that soil is going to be looser than the soil around it,” Schneider said.

Experts recommend annual check-ups on your homes’ sump pump to help prevent any leaks.

“The nice thing about doing them this time of the year is you want to make sure your system is good before everything thaws out and we get the April showers, so we try to get to those pumps that are on their way out before they become a problem,” American Waterworks service technician Edgar Miranda said.

American Waterworks staff says if you do notice some water leaking into your basement, try to avoid using coatings and sealants on the inside. Instead call an expert to find a more long-term solution.

