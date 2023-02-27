New 24-hour Mexican restaurant to open in Rochester

Taco shop to open.
Taco shop to open.(MGN)
By KTTC Staff and Olivia Prondzinski
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 8:48 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A new 24-hour Mexican restaurant is coming to Northwest Rochester. Giliberto’s Mexican Taco Shop will open in the old Fazoli’s location on Bandel Rd near Highway 52.

Giliberto’s website says the chain’s new location is slated to open up sometime in June 2023. The building has been abandoned for over a year.

Rochester will be the Giliberto’s latest opening in Minnesota. The chain also has locations in Owatonna, Mankato, and St. Cloud.

