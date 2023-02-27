New 24-hour Mexican restaurant to open in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A new 24-hour Mexican restaurant is coming to Northwest Rochester. Giliberto’s Mexican Taco Shop will open in the old Fazoli’s location on Bandel Rd near Highway 52.

Giliberto’s website says the chain’s new location is slated to open up sometime in June 2023. The building has been abandoned for over a year.

Rochester will be the Giliberto’s latest opening in Minnesota. The chain also has locations in Owatonna, Mankato, and St. Cloud.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.