Downtown Rochester Taskforce to hold work sessions

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Downtown Rochester Task Force is holding work sessions for the community to talk about the challenges happening downtown and come up with a plan to tackle them.

The first public session is Monday night from 6 p.m.-7 p.m. at Fagan Studios off Broadway Avenue South.

Other sessions are below:

Friday, March 3 from 9 a.m.-10 a.m. at the Chateau Theatre

Monday, March 6 from 2 p.m.-3 p.m. at Pasquale’s Pizzeria

Tuesday, March 14 from 10 a.m.-11a.m. (virtual)

Registration is preferred but not required.

The goal is to have an action plan in place by May.

