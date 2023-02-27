Downtown Rochester Taskforce to hold work sessions
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Downtown Rochester Task Force is holding work sessions for the community to talk about the challenges happening downtown and come up with a plan to tackle them.
The first public session is Monday night from 6 p.m.-7 p.m. at Fagan Studios off Broadway Avenue South.
Other sessions are below:
- Friday, March 3 from 9 a.m.-10 a.m. at the Chateau Theatre
- Monday, March 6 from 2 p.m.-3 p.m. at Pasquale’s Pizzeria
- Tuesday, March 14 from 10 a.m.-11a.m. (virtual)
Registration is preferred but not required.
The goal is to have an action plan in place by May.
