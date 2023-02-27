19-year-old man airlifted to hospital after crash

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A 19-year-old man was airlifted to Mayo Clinic Saturday night after the driver of the car he was a passenger in swerved on some ice and got hit by an oncoming vehicle.

According to Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, it happened just before 7 p.m. on the 5000 block of Bamber Valley Road SW.

The car was hit on the passenger side and the 19-year-old man in the passenger seat was first seen by Mayo Clinic Ambulance and then airlifted to the hospital.

The 18-year-old driver of that car was also injured and transported by ambulance.

The driver of the other vehicle was pregnant and was went to the hospital to be checked out for any injuries.

