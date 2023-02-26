Sunny and warmer Sunday; Rain starts tonight continuing into Monday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Temperatures across the region will be warmer than yesterday, with highs in the mid to upper-30s and low-40s. Conditions through the daytime hours will be quiet with mostly cloudy skies and winds from the southeast between five and 15 miles per hour.

Today's Forecast (KTTC)

Temperatures tonight will not drop too much from the daytime highs, with lows in the upper-20s and low-30s expected. Rain moves into the region late tonight and continues into Monday. Rainfall may be heavy at times. Conditions will be breezy as well tonight, from the southeast between 15 and 20 miles per hour with gusts up to 30 miles per hour possible.

Tonight's Forecast (KTTC)

Temperatures Monday will be relatively mild once again, in the mid to upper-30s with rain continuing throughout most of the day. As the system exits the region, a bit of a wintry mix and/or light snow will be possible. Winds will be from the northwest between 10 and 15 miles per hour.

Tomorrow's Forecast (KTTC)

Rainfall amounts tonight into Monday will range from 1/4″ to 1″+. Higher rainfall amounts will be along and south of I-90.

Rainfall Forecast (KTTC)

A few quick-hitting systems are expected throughout the week with isolated evening snowfall Tuesday and isolated snowfall throughout Wednesday. Temperatures will remain in the 30s through the mid-week before becoming more seasonal to round out the week.

Extended Forecast (KTTC)

