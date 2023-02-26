St. John’s Lutheran Church in Kasson hosts annual chili cook-off and bingo fundraiser

Chili cook off.
Chili cook off.(MGN)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KASSON, Minn. (KTTC) – Bellies were full, and laughs were shared today at the annual chili cook off hosted by St. John’s Lutheran Church in Kasson.

Aside from the chili cook off, attendees could participate in games of bingo. Money raised from the cook off and 19 games of bingo will help students attend church camps and a summer service trip.

“It’s just really fun to see the kids get excited and um our kids especially our older elementary, middle school and high school students really like to help in the kitchen and so they tend to volunteer to serve and help out so it’s just fun to see them get excited about everything,” said Linda Colwell, director of family and youth at St. John’s Lutheran Church.

The top three chilis received a prize. Prizes were also given out to each bingo winner as well.

