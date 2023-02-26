Rochester Eagles Club Sunday Funday raises funds for cancer research through friendly competition

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A bit of friendly competition for a good cause took place at the Rochester Eagle’s Club Sunday.

The second annual Sunday Funday for a cure kicked off at 11 a.m. and went until 2 p.m. There were many different activities to participate in including tabletop Olympics with games such as tabletop curling, plinko, mini javelin and table tilt.

Each round of games was ten dollars and proceeds will go toward the 2024 Eagles Cancer Telethon.

There were also bucket raffles which included a little something for everyone.

“It’s really fun to just be able to think of what games get people to interact, be involved and really engage in and then also just seeing everyone come together and have fun in the end it’s really all supporting cancer research,” event organizer Erin Henderson said.

