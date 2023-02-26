Rochester Eagles Club Sunday Funday raises funds for cancer research through friendly competition

Sunday Funday
Sunday Funday(MGN)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A bit of friendly competition for a good cause took place at the Rochester Eagle’s Club Sunday.

The second annual Sunday Funday for a cure kicked off at 11 a.m. and went until 2 p.m. There were many different activities to participate in including tabletop Olympics with games such as tabletop curling, plinko, mini javelin and table tilt.

Each round of games was ten dollars and proceeds will go toward the 2024 Eagles Cancer Telethon.

There were also bucket raffles which included a little something for everyone.

“It’s really fun to just be able to think of what games get people to interact, be involved and really engage in and then also just seeing everyone come together and have fun in the end it’s really all supporting cancer research,” event organizer Erin Henderson said.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rochester fatal pedestrian vs snowplow
UPDATE: Rochester woman killed by snowplow identified
A legal challenge to that plan has reached the court and arguments are set for Tuesday.
Justice Thomas wrote of ‘crushing weight’ of student loans
Authorities in Ohio say Codi Alexander Ronald Allen and SueAnn Carter have been arrested for...
Parents arrested after 5-week-old twins found with multiple broken bones, sheriff says
Ella Page passes away suddenly
Ella Page, athlete and Cottey College senior, passes away
Stewartville home considered ‘total loss’ after fire
Stewartville home considered ‘total loss’ after fire

Latest News

Chili cook off.
St. John’s Lutheran Church in Kasson hosts annual chili cook-off and bingo fundraiser
Could see the Fed raising interest rates even more well into this year
Key U.S. inflation measure surges at fastest rate since June
CDC officials say the bacteria is called Shigella and infections from it can cause a fever,...
CDC issues warning over an increase of drug-resistant bacteria
Many who’ll no longer qualify for Medicaid coverage can turn to the Affordable Care Act’s...
Millions who rely on Medicaid may be booted from program