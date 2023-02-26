Mild and sunny Sunday; Rain, snow, wintry mix possible next week

By Sarah Gannon
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 7:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Many of us received a light dusting of snow Friday evening. Anywhere from a few tenths to an inch of snow fell across our area.

Following a sunny and seasonal day, conditions will be quiet and cold tonight with mostly clear skies. Temperatures will drop into the upper single digits with breezy southwest winds at 10-15 mph. Areas of patchy fog may be possible overnight.

Mild temperatures and additional sunshine are in store for Sunday as afternoon highs climb into the low to mid-30s. A mix of sun and clouds is expected with light southeast winds at 5-10 mph.

Our next weather maker arrives in the Upper Midwest late Sunday night, early Monday morning. Rain will be the main precipitation type with this particular system, but a wintry mix is possible at times. Rainfall amounts will range from 0.25″ to 0.50″ with localized higher amounts between 0.75″ and 1″ south of I-90. Afternoon temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s on Monday with strong east winds at 10-20 mph with gusts near 30 mph.

The daytime hours on Tuesday will be quiet before a second round of precipitation moves through the region. Temperatures will be in the low 30s with light west winds at 5-10 mph. Our next weather-maker is set to arrive late Tuesday, lasting into Wednesday with snow as the main precipitation type. Minor accumulation is possible with this system.

A quiet weather pattern looks to arrive for the late week and weekend with temperatures in the low 20s to low 30s with partly sunny skies.

