Culture night at Mayo High School attracts students from several schools

Culture Night
Culture Night(MGN)
By Olivia Prondzinski, KTTC Staff and Noah Caplan
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Mayo High School in Rochester hosted Culture Night on Saturday. The event gave students from the area to showcase their heritage and customs to others through dance.

“We thought it would be a good thing considering we haven’t ever done this in the district before and we thought it’d be like a good outlet for people to like show their culture and just like perform,” said Nima Dahirm, a Mayo High School student.

The event drew in students from other high schools around the area as well. Dances and other customs were shared from Indian, Ethiopian, Korean, Mexican, and many other cultures.

We hope that people will have the opportunity to have meaningful for conversations about how we are different and how we are same and just getting to know the people in your community more and your neighbors and the different people at your schools,” Mayo High School Student Helen Girma said.

The idea for cultural night stemmed from Mayo’s Culture Day when many students wanted to share their culture by dancing.

