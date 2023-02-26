CDC issues warning over an increase of drug-resistant bacteria

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning people about the rising threat of a drug-resistant bacteria.

CDC officials say the bacteria is called Shigella and infections from it can cause a fever, abdominal cramping, and other serious stomach problems.

While typically shigellosis affects young children, the CDC says it has started to see more of the antimicrobial-resistant infections in adult populations.

Those populations include: men who have sex with men, people experiencing homelessness, international travelers and people living with HIV.

The CDC says there are limited antimicrobial treatments available for these particular drug-resistant strains.

