CDC issues warning about increase of drug-resistant bacteria

CDC has issued a warning over an increase in a drug-resistant bacteria.
CDC has issued a warning over an increase in a drug-resistant bacteria.(CDC)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning people about the rising threat of a drug-resistant bacteria.

CDC officials say the bacteria is called shigella and infections from it can cause a fever, abdominal cramping and other serious stomach problems.

While typically shigellosis affects young children, the CDC says it has started to see more antimicrobial-resistant infections in adult populations including men who have sex with men, people experiencing homelessness, international travelers and people living with HIV.

The CDC says there are limited antimicrobial treatments available for these particular drug-resistant strains.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rochester fatal pedestrian vs snowplow
UPDATE: Rochester woman killed by snowplow identified
A legal challenge to that plan has reached the court and arguments are set for Tuesday.
Justice Thomas wrote of ‘crushing weight’ of student loans
Authorities in Ohio say Codi Alexander Ronald Allen and SueAnn Carter have been arrested for...
Parents arrested after 5-week-old twins found with multiple broken bones, sheriff says
Ella Page passes away suddenly
Ella Page, athlete and Cottey College senior, passes away
Stewartville home considered ‘total loss’ after fire
Stewartville home considered ‘total loss’ after fire

Latest News

A California driver crashes into a Girl Scout stand.
DUI suspect crashes into Girl Scout cookie stand
A California driver crashes into a Girl Scout stand.
DUI suspect crashes into Girl Scout stand
U.S. First Lady Jill Biden, right, reacts during a visit to a U.S. President's Emergency Plan...
Jill Biden sees East Africa drought up close, seeks more aid
A local resident bicycle past damaged building in Orihiv, Zaporizhzhya region, Ukraine, Friday,...
On Ukraine front, civilians cling on as troops repel Russia