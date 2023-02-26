Chair Affair gala raises over $385,000

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Boys and Girls Club held its annual Chair Affair gala Saturday night. The gala has helped raise millions of dollars for the organization for over 20 years. Event organizers say this year’s gala raised more than $385,000.

“Our theme this year not only is it for it to be spectacular and people to enjoy themselves here at this event, but we’re pulling up a seat at the table and that everyone deserves an opportunity,” said Boys and Girls Club Resource Development Associate Kaitlyn Glasswell. That’s what we provide our youth at the Boys and Girls Club.”

The name Chair Affair comes from one of the main items auctioned off: chairs made by local artisans.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.