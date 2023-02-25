Sunny and quiet Saturday; Rain/wintry mix Sunday night

By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 5:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After a pretty active weather week, the weekend will be calmer and warmer. High temperatures across the region Saturday will be in the upper-20s and low-30s. After dealing with a bit of snow overnight, skies will clear and there will be lots of sunshine across the region today. Winds will be a bit breezy, from the southwest between 10 and 20 miles per hour.

Today's Forecast
Today's Forecast(KTTC)

Low temperatures tonight will be on the cooler side, in the single digits and teens. Skies overnight will be mainly clear and winds will be from the southwest between five and 15 miles per hour.

Tonight's Forecast
Tonight's Forecast(KTTC)

Temperatures across the region Sunday will be even warmer, into the upper-30s and low-40s. Skies throughout the day will be mainly sunny and winds will be from the southeast between five and 15 miles per hour. Precipitation makes it’s return to the region Sunday night in the form of rain with a decent amount of rainfall expected across the area, especially along and south of I-90.

Tomorrow's Forecast
Tomorrow's Forecast(KTTC)

Rain will start during the early nighttime hours and continue through the overnight hours into Monday. Early Monday, rainfall will transition into a wintry mix before becoming all snow as the system exits the region.

Rainfall Forecast
Rainfall Forecast(KTTC)

Another round of precipitation will move through the region starting on Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures will be cold enough that precipitation will come in the form of snow. Tuesday’s snowfall will continue throughout Wednesday as well. Temperatures throughout the week are relatively seasonal, minus the next few days where highs will be in the mid to upper-30s and low 40s. By Thursday and Friday, conditions will be quiet with decent amounts of sunshine.

Extended Forecast
Extended Forecast(KTTC)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rochester fatal pedestrian vs snowplow
UPDATE: Rochester woman killed by snowplow identified
West Circle Drive crash
Crash on West Circle Drive near Costco
A Minnesota family welcomed their baby boy during a major snowstorm.
Baby born during major snowstorm
Stewartville home considered ‘total loss’ after fire
Stewartville home considered ‘total loss’ after fire
The Amber Alert was canceled just before 3:00 after the child was found safe.
UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled, child found safe

Latest News

SAT AM WX KTTC
SAT AM WX KTTC
Nick's 6pm Friday Forecast - 2/24/23
Nick's 6pm Friday Forecast - 2/24/23
7-day forecast
Quiet weekend ahead; Next system early next week
The full weather forecast from the 6:30 half-hour of KTTC News Today.
Friday evening snow, then weekend sunshine