Sunny and quiet Saturday; Rain/wintry mix Sunday night

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After a pretty active weather week, the weekend will be calmer and warmer. High temperatures across the region Saturday will be in the upper-20s and low-30s. After dealing with a bit of snow overnight, skies will clear and there will be lots of sunshine across the region today. Winds will be a bit breezy, from the southwest between 10 and 20 miles per hour.

Today's Forecast (KTTC)

Low temperatures tonight will be on the cooler side, in the single digits and teens. Skies overnight will be mainly clear and winds will be from the southwest between five and 15 miles per hour.

Tonight's Forecast (KTTC)

Temperatures across the region Sunday will be even warmer, into the upper-30s and low-40s. Skies throughout the day will be mainly sunny and winds will be from the southeast between five and 15 miles per hour. Precipitation makes it’s return to the region Sunday night in the form of rain with a decent amount of rainfall expected across the area, especially along and south of I-90.

Tomorrow's Forecast (KTTC)

Rain will start during the early nighttime hours and continue through the overnight hours into Monday. Early Monday, rainfall will transition into a wintry mix before becoming all snow as the system exits the region.

Rainfall Forecast (KTTC)

Another round of precipitation will move through the region starting on Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures will be cold enough that precipitation will come in the form of snow. Tuesday’s snowfall will continue throughout Wednesday as well. Temperatures throughout the week are relatively seasonal, minus the next few days where highs will be in the mid to upper-30s and low 40s. By Thursday and Friday, conditions will be quiet with decent amounts of sunshine.

Extended Forecast (KTTC)

