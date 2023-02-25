Sports Extra 2/24

Sports Extra 2/24/23
Sports Extra 2/24/23(KTTC)
By Julian Mitchell
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:21 PM CST
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –

Segment 1 Includes:

- Section 1AAA Individual Wrestling Championships

- Section 1A Boys Hockey Quarterfinals: 5 La Crescent vs. 4 Dodge County

Segment 2 Includes:

- Section 1AA Girls Basketball First Round 15 Lewiston-Altura vs. 2 Lourdes

- John Marshall vs. Century HSBB

- John Marshall vs. Century GBB

Segment 3 Includes:

- 2 Lake City vs. Kasson-Mantorville HSBB

- KTTC Play of the Week

