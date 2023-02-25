Social Ice returns to downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester was lit up with excitement Friday night as Social Ice made its return to downtown Rochester.

It’s the 15th Anniversary of Social Ice, put on by Rochester Downtown Alliance. It’s also the event’s big return after several pandemic-related mishaps the past couple years.

Last year, a projected peak in COVID cases pushed the event back, prompting the event’s rebranding to “Social Lights” as organizers feared warm temperatures.

And in 2021, the pandemic prevented any gathering at all.

Friday was the big kick-off for the festivities, featuring ice bars representing different decades, curling, mini gold, a DJ, and more.

KTTC was live at Social Ice for our Friday early evening broadcasts.

The fun, including the “Fam Jam” event for all ages, will continue Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.