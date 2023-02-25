Justice Thomas wrote of ‘crushing weight’ of student loans

A legal challenge to that plan has reached the court and arguments are set for Tuesday.
By KTTC Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 8:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court won’t have far to look for a personal take on the “crushing weight” of student debt that underlies the Biden administration’s college loan forgiveness plan.

Justice Clarence Thomas didn’t finish paying off his law school debt until his third year on the court and he’s written about the role student loans played in his financial struggles.

It’s not clear whether any of the other justices borrowed money for higher education or have done so for their children’s educations. But four who are parents have signaled through their investments that they don’t want their children to be saddled with onerous college debt.

