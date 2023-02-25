History Center of Olmsted County hosts annual sleigh rides

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Hundreds of people made their way to the History Center of Olmsted County on Saturday for the 17th annual sleigh rides.

17 years ago, John Davis was asked to organize a sleigh ride in the interest of young kids across the area. For the first year of sleigh rides, there were only three sleighs, but this year it had 16 different teams completing sleigh rides.

Davis said the weather was great for the sleigh rides, especially after there was no snow on the ground the previous weekend.

“The idea of seeing the kids nowadays and everything, get outside and do something with their parents and after they’re outside all day in the air and everything, they’ll go to bed tonight and sleep tight. It’s the kids that make it fun,” sleigh ride organizer John Davis said.

Along with sleigh rides, there were refreshments and a fire pit to enjoy. The event was free, but organizers collected free will donations to be given to the Special Olympics.

