History Center of Olmsted County hosts annual sleigh rides

Sleigh rides at Olmsted County History Center.
Sleigh rides at Olmsted County History Center.(MGN)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Hundreds of people made their way to the History Center of Olmsted County on Saturday for the 17th annual sleigh rides.

17 years ago, John Davis was asked to organize a sleigh ride in the interest of young kids across the area. For the first year of sleigh rides, there were only three sleighs, but this year it had 16 different teams completing sleigh rides.

Davis said the weather was great for the sleigh rides, especially after there was no snow on the ground the previous weekend.

“The idea of seeing the kids nowadays and everything, get outside and do something with their parents and after they’re outside all day in the air and everything, they’ll go to bed tonight and sleep tight. It’s the kids that make it fun,” sleigh ride organizer John Davis said.

Along with sleigh rides, there were refreshments and a fire pit to enjoy. The event was free, but organizers collected free will donations to be given to the Special Olympics.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rochester fatal pedestrian vs snowplow
UPDATE: Rochester woman killed by snowplow identified
West Circle Drive crash
Crash on West Circle Drive near Costco
Stewartville home considered ‘total loss’ after fire
Stewartville home considered ‘total loss’ after fire
A Minnesota family welcomed their baby boy during a major snowstorm.
Baby born during major snowstorm
The Amber Alert was canceled just before 3:00 after the child was found safe.
UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled, child found safe

Latest News

A legal challenge to that plan has reached the court and arguments are set for Tuesday.
Justice Thomas wrote of ‘crushing weight’ of student loans
The paper was produced by a group of leading economists, and two Fed officials addressed its...
Fed’s rate hikes likely to cause a recession, research says
MN lawmakers address childcare crisis
MN lawmakers address childcare crisis
MN lawmakers address childcare crisis
MN lawmakers address childcare crisis over pizza