Ella Page, athlete and Cottey College senior, passes away

Ella Page Passes Away
Ella Page Passes Away(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 10:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – People across the Midwest are mourning the sudden passing of Byron High School Graduate, and daughter of former superintendent Joey Page.

A Cottey College athlete and senior, Ella Page, died unexpectedly Wednesday at her off-campus home in Missouri.

That’s according to a release put out by the college.

Her dad, Joey Page, is the current school superintendent in Austin. Officials have not yet released the cause of death.

