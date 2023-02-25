Ella Page, athlete and Cottey College senior, passes away

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – People across the Midwest are mourning the sudden passing of Byron High School Graduate, and daughter of former superintendent Joey Page.

A Cottey College athlete and senior, Ella Page, died unexpectedly Wednesday at her off-campus home in Missouri.

That’s according to a release put out by the college.

Her dad, Joey Page, is the current school superintendent in Austin. Officials have not yet released the cause of death.

