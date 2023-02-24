Winona community recovers after winter storm

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – After the winter storm blew through the Midwest, Winona was quiet, except for the sweet sound of shovels scrapping on sidewalk and snow blowers. Some disappointed Minnesota is back at square one.

“I thought spring was here last week, it was all green here, there was no snow I was ready for it, not for this,” Winonan Scott Leade said.

Leade said he knew the storm was on its way and decided to prepare by grocery shopping days before the storm arrived so he could hunker down.

Like Leade, many decided to hunker down during the storm, others weren’t too concerned about braving the snow.

“I’ve seen some people slipping and sliding a lot, I thought that was funny to see this jeep sliding and then there was a small Toyota that just drove right by,” Winonan Ethan Greene said.

Greene reported seeing many cautious drivers during the storm, but also seeing many cars ending up in the ditches.

After the storm settled, Winonans hit the driveways to start clearing the snow, some spending close to three hours in efforts to dig themselves out.

“I like when it snows and ends, this is third time that I have shoveled since Wednesday when it started because if you let it build up then it’s so hard to move,” Winonan Don Kukowski said.

Kukowski said after this winter storm, he has plan to visit some place warm.

“The company I work for closed for the next couple of days, so it gave me time to shovel, sure wish I had gotten my snow blower out though,” Winonan Gene Schrieber said.

