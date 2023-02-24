Stewartville home considered ‘total loss’ after fire

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) – Officials with the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said a house that caught on fire late Friday morning in Stewartville is considered a total loss.

At around11:22 a.m. the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call regarding a possible mobile home fire in the 700 block of 23rd St NW located in the Southern Hills Mobile Home Park.

It was reported the home was occupied by five people and when the first deputy arrived he noted those people were evacuating and the house was unoccupied.

The Stewartville Fire Department responded and began firefighting duties. Due to the extent of the fire, the Rochester Fire Department responded for mutual aid to assist the Stewartville Fire Dept. with additional firemen and equipment.

The house was determined to be a total loss. It is unknown at this time the dollar amount in loss.

The Red Cross is helping five adults, six kids, and two dogs with shelter and necessities.

The Stewartville First Responders and Mayo Clinic Ambulance also assisted in the response to the fire.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.