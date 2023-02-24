Social-ICE kicks off Friday
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester’s iconic ice festival kicked off on Friday at Peace Plaza.
Social-ICE returned for its 15th year in its true form with ice, themed bars and DJs.
It is takes place February 24-25, 2023 from 4 - 10 p.m. both days. It is a free event.
KTTC will be LIVE from Peace Plaza for its 4, 5 and 6 p.m. newscasts on Friday. You can tune in to watch here.
The theme was announced as “decades,” where each participating bar/restaurant will focus and incorporate iconic elements from their chosen era.
This year, there will be a total of six veteran and newcomer bars/restaurants. Those are listed below.
- Chester’s Kitchen & Bar
- Chez Bojji
- Kathy’s Pub
- Olde Brick House
- Tap House on Historic 3rd
- Victoria’s Ristorante and Wine Bar
The free family day of the event, Social-ICE FAM JAM, will be from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25.
Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.