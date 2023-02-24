Social-ICE kicks off Friday

Downtown Rochester's ice festival, Social-ICE, is February 24-25
Feb. 24, 2023
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester’s iconic ice festival kicked off on Friday at Peace Plaza.

Social-ICE returned for its 15th year in its true form with ice, themed bars and DJs.

It is takes place February 24-25, 2023 from 4 - 10 p.m. both days. It is a free event.

KTTC will be LIVE from Peace Plaza for its 4, 5 and 6 p.m. newscasts on Friday. You can tune in to watch here.

The theme was announced as “decades,” where each participating bar/restaurant will focus and incorporate iconic elements from their chosen era.

This year, there will be a total of six veteran and newcomer bars/restaurants. Those are listed below.

  • Chester’s Kitchen & Bar
  • Chez Bojji
  • Kathy’s Pub
  • Olde Brick House
  • Tap House on Historic 3rd
  • Victoria’s Ristorante and Wine Bar

The free family day of the event, Social-ICE FAM JAM, will be from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25.

