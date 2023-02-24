Quiet weekend ahead; Next system early next week

Rain/snow mix possible next week
By Nick Jansen
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Quiet weather will settle in for the upcoming weekend. Highs will be in the middle 20s Saturday and then warm into the 30s through the day on Sunday.

Weekend outlook
Weekend outlook(KTTC)

High temperatures Saturday will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s with partly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the southwest around 10-20 mph. Wind gusts could reach as high as 25 mph in the afternoon.

Temperatures will jump into the middle and upper 30s with partly cloudy skies on Sunday. Winds will be out of the southeast around 10-20 mph with gusts reaching near 30 mph.

Our next weather-maker will move into the area Sunday night into Monday.

Precip chances
Precip chances(KTTC)

We’ll see our next weather-maker impact the area overnight Sunday through Monday. Temperatures will be at freezing or above which means our precip type will be mixed and we’ll see some rain.

Light snow chances will follow on the backside of the low. Snow accumulations look to be minor at this time.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

Nick

