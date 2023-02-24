Pedestrian fatally struck by snowplow in SE Rochester

Rochester fatal pedestrian vs snowplow
Rochester fatal pedestrian vs snowplow(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – One person is dead after being struck by a snowplow in southeast Rochester Friday morning.

According to Rochester Police Department (RPD), it happed at 8:54 a.m. on Pinewood Road SE.

When officers arrived on scene, they confirmed the person was dead. The plow involved is owned and operated by the City of Rochester.

The road is blocked off while the investigation is ongoing.

RPD, Minnesota State Patrol and community service vehicles are on scene.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A MN DOT camera west of Worthington along I-90 shows blowing and drifting snow.
UPDATE: I-90, state highways closed in southwestern Minnesota; no travel advised in parts of southcentral Minnesota
Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays
Road conditions across Minnesota and Iowa
Road conditions across Minnesota and Iowa
Rochester residents dig out
Rochester residents dig out after storm
Snowfall reports
First Alert Day: Snow and strong winds continue overnight

Latest News

West Circle Drive crash
Crash on West Circle Drive near Costco, northbound lane traffic backed up
Downtown Rochester's ice festival, Social-ICE, is February 24-25
Social-ICE kicks off Friday
Zumbro Lutheran
New apartment complex could replace Rochester YMCA
New apartment complex could replace Rochester YMCA