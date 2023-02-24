New apartment complex could replace Rochester YMCA

By Noah Caplan
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – When the Rochester YMCA closed its doors back in January of 2022, there were no clear plans on what would go in its place. After Thursday’s meeting, residents now may have more of an idea.

“A 220 unit, 7 story apartment building,” said Enclave Development Manager Patrick Brama.

Nearby residents met with the developers for over an hour, asking what the project will cost, and how soon will construction start.

“We’re going through a feasibility process, so we’re still trying to identify the final cost,” Brama said.

Developers say rent prices for apartments in this building will be comparable, but comparatively lower than other buildings in the area, such as the Maven on Broadway or the Residence at Discovery Square. The comparisons concerned some residents who stressed the need for more affordable housing options in the Med City.

“Are you able to make room for affordable housing in your unit? I was very disappointed that was not the case,” said Resident Sandy Maclaughlin.

Residents also asked about the YMCA.

“It served a very broad-based population in our city, and that no longer happens,” Mcalaughlin said.

Developers say their research shows demand for more of these apartment options in Rochester.

“There is an unmet demand, and we think with our project, we can help meet that,” Brama said.

