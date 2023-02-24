Friday evening snow, then weekend sunshine

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The storm system that produced heavy snow over the course of three days has finally moved out of the region and now our weather is quiet but very cold. In the wake of the storm system that brought 11.6 inches of snowfall to Rochester, high pressure is moving through the Upper Mississippi Valley today, bringing bright and tranquil conditions to the area. Expect morning sunshine with thickening clouds in the midday and afternoon hours as a weak disturbance approaches from the west. High temperatures will be in the low teens this afternoon with a very light southeast breeze.

Temps will climb above zero today, reaching the teens in the afternoon. Light snow will develop early in the evening with up to an inch and a half of accumulation likely. (KTTC)

Light snow will develop across the area starting around 5:00 this evening and lingering until just before midnight. Snowfall totals will range from half an inch to one and a half inches with the highest totals north of Interstate 90. Clouds will clear off late in the night with overnight lows slightly above zero and a light southwest breeze.

Wind chill values will climb above zero later today. (KTTC)

Up to an inch and a half of fluffy, light snow will be possible this evening. (KTTC)

This evening's snowfall will happen between 5:00 and 10:00 PM. (KTTC)

Saturday looks like a sunny and pleasant late winter day. With abundant sunshine in the area, a southwest breeze will work to warm temperatures to the mid and upper 20s in the afternoon. We’re going to enjoy a mostly sunny sky for most of Sunday as well with high temperatures in the mid and upper 30s and just a light southeast breeze. Clouds will begin to thicken during the late afternoon and evening as a storm system approaches from the southwest.

High temps will be in the 20s on Saturday and 30s on Sunday. Expect mostly sunny skies for most of the weekend. (KTTC)

Light rain and a few pockets of freezing rain will develop in the area around midnight Sunday night and with temperatures hovering around the freezing mark all night, things may get a little slick in spots. Temperatures will climb above freezing during the morning commute on Monday keeping the chance of rain around for much of the day. High temperatures Monday will be in the mid and upper 30s early in the day before colder air begins to filter into the region from the west. A transition to light snow will be possible in the evening before the storm system moves out of the region. High temperatures during the day will be in the mid and upper 30s with gusty south winds that will turn to the west in the afternoon.

There will be a chance of light snow this evening with a wintry mix in store for Sunday night and Monday. Temps will be warmer next week. (KTTC)

A weak storm system will bring a chance of light snow to the area late Tuesday and for part of Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the low 30s Tuesday and then mid-30s on Wednesday.

Seasonably chilly sunshine is expected for the end of the week and the following weekend with high temperatures warming from the 20s to the 30s.

Temps will warm over the weekend to more seasonal levels. Next week will be very early March-like. (KTTC)

@ted_schmidt My one minute forecast for Friday, February 24, 2023. Clouds will thicken today with a period of light evening snow that will yield an inch to an inch and a half of accumulation. High temperatures will be the teens today. Sunny skies will be the rule this weekend with high temperatures in the 20s Saturday and 30s Sunday. Freezing rain, rain, and perhaps some snow will be possible on Monday of next week. #weather #weatherman #kttcwx #minnesota #tgif ♬ Breaking News - Breaking News

