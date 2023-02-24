Crash on West Circle Drive near Costco, northbound lane traffic backed up

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Crews are responding to a crash on West Circle Drive Friday morning.

It happened around 10:40 a.m. on 26th Street NW and West Circle Drive.

Traffic is currently backed up in the northbound lanes of West Circle Drive.

Rochester Police Department, Rochester Ambulance, Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and Rochester Fire Department are on scene.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.