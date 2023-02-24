From the ‘70s to today: Albert Lea looks to refresh iconic logo

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The City of Albert Lea is refreshing its current logo, which was originally adopted in 1977.

Now, city council members are considering two options which incorporates a modern font, warmer colors, and an updated design.

City Manager Ian Rigg gave a presentation on the new logo concepts on Thursday. The council is considering concepts that retain some of the current logo’s recognizable elements, such as a triangle shape and waves representing local lakes.

“We are not in the same place we were in 1977 when this logo was adopted,” said Albert Lea City Manager Ian Rigg. “There are a lot of elements that still say it’s from the seventies, and a lot of communities have changed their logo over the years. To create that simplification, to make it more versatile, to make it more open, that’s what we’re looking to do here.”

If eventually adopted by the council, the city will implement the refreshed logo on a gradual basis as it replaces supplies and equipment. Some elements could be changed immediately, such as the website and social media accounts, while others would take time, such as vehicles and signs.

“Just like all organizations, at some point you update your logo,” said City Manager Ian Rigg. “Believe it or not, probably Pepsi has updated it (their logo) a dozen times in my lifetime, you hardly notice it, but you do at the same time.”

The current logo was created by long-time city council member and mayor, Marv Wangen, who was a graphic artist and owned an advertising firm.

