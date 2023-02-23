Winona County Emergency Management prepares for winter storm

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – Winona County Emergency Management (WCEM) has been prepared for this current winter storm for a while now.

Ben Klinger from WCEM said one of the ways the department does this is by educating Winona residents on how to be safe in extreme winter conditions before they even start.

WCEM recommends staying off the roads during extreme winter conditions, making sure your headlights are on even in the daylight, and giving yourself extra time on the roads if you do need to venture off into the frozen tundra.

Klinger also recommends everyone should have an emergency safety kit packed in their car before heading out on the roads. These kits should include blankets, flashlights, food and water. WCEM said if you do get stuck in your car, stay where you are.

WCEM also has built relationships within the community to fall back on during emergencies. By doing this the department has shelters on standby and snowmobiles ready to go for emergency services if the roads become undriveable.

Klinger also reports the Minnesota National Guard is on standby in extreme winter conditions for extra help.

“We do a lot of pre-planning for events like this. So, we have shelters on standby with our partners and we are also partners with snowmobile clubs in case we need to rescue or get emergency medical personnel to people’s houses if the roads are blocked,” Klinger said.

Winona County is under a winter storm watch Wednesday and Thursday.

