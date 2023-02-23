Truck drivers brace winter weather on I-35

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa (KTTC) – Every day, hundreds of truck drivers stop at Pilot Travel Center in Clear Lake, Iowa. The truck stop is located just off of I-35.

Many truck drivers were traveling south from northern and central Minnesota on Wednesday, with some saying the road conditions were rough and chose to stay put the night prior. Sleet and heavy winds made for some slippery roads.

Some truckers were traveling North from Central Iowa. One driver describes his experience traveling up from Des Moines.

“Besides when you were north of Ames heading north, it started getting tricky there. Slippery in spots. Saw a couple semis jackknifed and north of Williams as well. After that, it became a little slippery here and there, but I slowed down and stayed cautious pretty much,” truck driver Jesse Sanchez said.

Dozens of truck drivers made the stop for the night. One driver had a close call just moments after he left the truck stop.

“I started feeling my steering wheel feeling very funny. Every time I get those feelings, I turn around and come back, because I’ve been at this for 25 years, so this is nothing new for me. So, when I say this is a tell-tale sign that says something’s not right, I take it very slow. I steer very slow. I made my turn, and I came right back,” truck driver Tony Olivas said.

Truck drivers the key to staying safe while driving in wintry conditions is to take it slow.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.