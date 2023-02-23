Snow tapers off today; a weekend warm-up is ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The massive storm system that has been plaguing the region for the past couple of days is slowly pulling away, leaving clouds, brisk winds, and light snow showers in the area this afternoon. Expect occasional snow showers and flurries this afternoon with less than half an inch of accumulation. High temperatures will be in the low 20s with a brisk northwest breeze that will reach 20 miles per hour at times, keeping wind chill levels just above zero.

Snow showers will linger in much of the area this afternoon adding a very light, fluffy half inch or less of snowfall. Brisk winds will keep wind chills in the single digits. (KTTC)

Snowfall of a foot or more has been reported in much of the area this week. (KTTC)

A light coating of fluffy accumulation will be possible in a few spots today. (KTTC)

Clouds will slowly clear off this evening and temperatures will drop quite a bit. Expect overnight lows in the single digits below zero and wind chills will be as cold as -15 to -20 by sunrise Friday.

Morning sunshine will give way to afternoon clouds on Friday as a weak disturbance approaches from the west. High temperatures will be in the teens with a light breeze that will turn from west to southeast in the afternoon. A little light snow will be possible just after sunset, lingering until just before midnight, but snowfall totals will be light, mainly less than half an inch.

Expect sunshine and frigid temps early Friday before light snow moves in during the evening hours. Less than an inch of accumulation is expected. (KTTC)

Cloud cover will slowly thin out early Friday and with a mostly sunny sky in the afternoon, temperatures will reach the mid and upper 20s. A brisk southwest breeze will help the cause as it ushers in some milder air.

The weekend will feature abundant sunshine and improving temperatures. (KTTC)

Sunday will be even sunnier with a light breeze from the southeast. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 30s which is actually a few degrees warmer than the seasonal average.

Expect light snow Friday evening and then a wintry mix of freezing rain, rain, and snow on Monday. (KTTC)

A storm system from the southwest will bring a chance of rain, freezing rain, and sleet to the area late Sunday night and Monday. A gradual transition to light snow will be possible in the evening hours Monday with a minor coating of accumulation possible. High temperatures during the day will be in the mid and upper 30s with a gusty south breeze.

The weekend will be bright and pleasant and temps will remain fairly mild next week. (KTTC)

After a bright and seasonably chilly Tuesday, another storm system will move in on Wednesday, bringing a chance of snow to the area with some accumulation possible. High temperatures will be in the low 30s with a gusty easterly breeze.

Sunshine and seasonable temperatures are expected later in the week and for the following weekend with high temperatures mainly in the 30s.

After a frigid end to our week, temps will warm nicely for the weekend and the upcoming week. (KTTC)

