Snow tapers off today; a sunny weekend is ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The massive storm system that has been plaguing the region for the past couple of days is slowly pulling away, leaving thick clouds, brisk winds, and light snow in the area today. Expect periods of light snow until late morning with an inch or two of accumulation possible in southeastern Minnesota. Less than an inch will accumulate in north Iowa. Brief, light snow showers and flurries will be possible for the rest of the day, but little if any additional accumulation is likely. High temperatures will be in the low 20s with a brisk northwest breeze that will reach 20 miles per hour at times, keeping wind chill levels just above zero. However, blowing and drifting snow won’t be as much of a problem as they were earlier with this storm system.

Light snow will continue for much of the morning with an inch or two of daytime accumulation possible. High temps will be in the low 20s with brisk northwest winds. (KTTC)

A snowfall of an inch or two can be expected this morning. Flurries will be possible in the afternoon. (KTTC)

Heavy snow has accumulated in much of the area. Here are some early morning reports covering the last couple of days. (KTTC)

Clouds will slowly clear off this evening and temperatures will drop quite a bit. Expect overnight lows in the single digits below zero and wind chills will be as cold as -15 to -20 by sunrise Friday.

Wind chill indices will be around zero throughout today. (KTTC)

Morning sunshine will give way to afternoon clouds on Friday as a weak disturbance approaches from the west. High temperatures will be in the teens with a light breeze that will turn from west to southeast in the afternoon. A little light snow will be possible just after sunset, lingering until just before midnight, but snowfall totals will be light, mainly less than half an inch.

Clouds will thicken during the day with light snow likely in the evening. A minor coating of accumulation is expected. (KTTC)

Cloud cover will slowly thin out early Friday and with a mostly sunny sky in the afternoon, temperatures will reach the mid and upper 20s. A brisk southwest breeze will help the cause as it ushers in some milder air.

Sunny weather is expected this weekend with warmer temps likely. (KTTC)

Sunday will be even sunnier with a light breeze from the southeast. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 30s which is actually a few degrees warmer than the seasonal average. A storm system from the southwest will bring a chance of rain, freezing rain, and sleet to the area late Sunday night and Monday. A gradual transition to light snow will be possible in the evening hours Monday with a minor coating of accumulation possible. High temperatures during the day will be in the mid and upper 30s with a gusty south breeze.

Expect light snow this morning with another dose of light snow late Friday. A wintry mixture of precipitation is expected on Monday. (KTTC)

After a bright and seasonably chilly Tuesday, another storm system will move in on Wednesday, bringing a chance of snow to the area with some accumulation possible. High temperatures will be in the low 30s with a gusty easterly breeze.

Sunshine and seasonable temperatures are expected later in the week and for the following weekend with high temperatures mainly in the 30s.

Temps will be cold to round out this week, but a warm-up is in store for the upcoming week. (KTTC)

