Rochester residents dig out after storm

By Megan Zemple
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – With more than 12 inches of snow hitting Rochester, people were up bright and early Thursday, cleaning up from the storm.

From the city with its plows, to people with snowblowers and shovels, there was no shortage of people moving the white stuff.

Rochester resident Christian Mancilla is originally from Mexico but has lived in Rochester for 12 years. He has been tied to his snowblower lately.

“I guess it’s nice to know the snow and stuff, because places like Mexico, you don’t get that much snow but after a few months of winter, it’s not that nice anymore,” he said. “I get to do some work from home so whenever I get a chance, I come out and make sure it’s clean for people who is walking around the sidewalks.”

More than 40 plows were out Thursday working around the clock.

“It generally takes 2 days on 6 inches or less and now we have closer to 15 inches out there so it will take us some time,” City of Rochester Street Supervisor Jake Busho said. “So, if people could give us some space and be more understanding with it.”

Even though RPS had a snow day Thursday, brothers Adam and Evan Gyura were out digging neighbors out. They actually have their own business, and they have until Friday to clear 24 houses out.

“I love being outside, in the outdoors in the snow it’s amazing,” Adam said.

“It’s kind of satisfying, just clearing out the snow when the snowblower goes through,” Evan said.

Adam said it will be a long night for both of them.

“It takes about 30 minutes for each house,” he said. “We’re going to be out from night to night, tonight.”

