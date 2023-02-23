Recapping snowfall totals; Warm weekend ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re cleaning up after this week’s snowfall and some areas saw some pretty impressive amounts. Here’s a look at our storm totals stretching from Tuesday through Thursday.

Snowfall totals (KTTC)

Most areas in Olmsted County saw amounts around 11-14″ from this week’s snowstorm. Higher totals were to the north of KTTC viewing area. There were several reports of 18″+ in Apple Valley.

Snowfall totals in northern Iowa ranged from 2-6″. Here’s a breakdown of all the totals.

(Some of these totals have not been updated since Wednesday night - no new info to pass along)

Snowfall Rochester (KTTC)

Snowfall totals near Mason City (KTTC)

Snowfall totals SE MN and NE IA (KTTC)

Friday's forecast (KTTC)

High temperatures Friday will be in the lower teens with partly sunny skies in the morning. Clouds will build through the afternoon and we’ll see a chance of light snow during the evening. Snowfall amounts will be minor with accumulations less than 1″. Wind chills through the day will stay sub-zero.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

Warmer temperatures will settle in for the upcoming weekend. Highs Saturday will be in the middle 20s with sunny skies. Temperatures will jump into the middle 30s on Sunday with sunny skies. We’re tracking a system that could impact the area from Sunday into Monday. Temperatures will be above freezing so we’re looking at a wintry mix and rain with this next system.

Nick

