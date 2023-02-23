Recapping snowfall totals; Warm weekend ahead

Light snow is possible Friday
By Nick Jansen
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re cleaning up after this week’s snowfall and some areas saw some pretty impressive amounts. Here’s a look at our storm totals stretching from Tuesday through Thursday.

Snowfall totals
Snowfall totals(KTTC)

Most areas in Olmsted County saw amounts around 11-14″ from this week’s snowstorm. Higher totals were to the north of KTTC viewing area. There were several reports of 18″+ in Apple Valley.

Snowfall totals in northern Iowa ranged from 2-6″. Here’s a breakdown of all the totals.

(Some of these totals have not been updated since Wednesday night - no new info to pass along)

Snowfall Rochester
Snowfall Rochester(KTTC)
Snowfall totals near Mason City
Snowfall totals near Mason City(KTTC)
Snowfall totals SE MN and NE IA
Snowfall totals SE MN and NE IA(KTTC)
Friday's forecast
Friday's forecast(KTTC)

High temperatures Friday will be in the lower teens with partly sunny skies in the morning. Clouds will build through the afternoon and we’ll see a chance of light snow during the evening. Snowfall amounts will be minor with accumulations less than 1″. Wind chills through the day will stay sub-zero.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

Warmer temperatures will settle in for the upcoming weekend. Highs Saturday will be in the middle 20s with sunny skies. Temperatures will jump into the middle 30s on Sunday with sunny skies. We’re tracking a system that could impact the area from Sunday into Monday. Temperatures will be above freezing so we’re looking at a wintry mix and rain with this next system.

Nick

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A MN DOT camera west of Worthington along I-90 shows blowing and drifting snow.
UPDATE: I-90, state highways closed in southwestern Minnesota; no travel advised in parts of southcentral Minnesota
Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays
Road conditions across Minnesota and Iowa
Road conditions across Minnesota and Iowa
The full weather forecast from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:30 half-hour of KTTC News...
First Alert Days Today and Thursday; Heavy Snow, Blowing Snow
Olmsted Medical Center releases weather announcements
Olmsted Medical Center releases weather announcements

Latest News

KTTC WX at 5 - Recapping this week's winter storm
KTTC WX at 5 - Recapping this week's winter storm
The full weather forecast from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the second half-hour of KTTC News...
Snow tapers off today; a weekend warm-up is ahead
The full weather forecast from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the second half-hour of KTTC News...
Ted's Thursday Noon Weather
The full weather forecast from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:30 half-hour of KTTC News...
Snow tapers off today; a sunny weekend is ahead