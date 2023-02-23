Preview of Kids Count on us

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Childcare providers, parents, and teachers are planning a Childcare Week of Action with statewide events to highlight the need for big and bold funding for childcare in Minnesota.

Statewide actions from Feb 24-Mar 2.

It’s Feb 24, 6:00 pm-7:00 pm, Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, 2830 18th Ave NW, Rochester, MN 55901: Roundtable meeting with Senator Carla Nelson, Senator Liz Boldon, Representative Kim Hicks, Representative Andy Smith, and childcare providers, teachers, and parents.

Christina Valdez, the Executive Director of Listos Preschool and Childcare joins Kamie.

