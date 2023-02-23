Preview of Kids Count on us

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pexels)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Childcare providers, parents, and teachers are planning a Childcare Week of Action with statewide events to highlight the need for big and bold funding for childcare in Minnesota.

Statewide actions from Feb 24-Mar 2.

It’s Feb 24, 6:00 pm-7:00 pm, Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, 2830 18th Ave NW, Rochester, MN 55901: Roundtable meeting with Senator Carla Nelson, Senator Liz Boldon, Representative Kim Hicks, Representative Andy Smith, and childcare providers, teachers, and parents.

Christina Valdez, the Executive Director of Listos Preschool and Childcare joins Kamie.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A MN DOT camera west of Worthington along I-90 shows blowing and drifting snow.
UPDATE: I-90, state highways closed in southwestern Minnesota; no travel advised in parts of southcentral Minnesota
Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays
Road conditions across Minnesota and Iowa
Road conditions across Minnesota and Iowa
The full weather forecast from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:30 half-hour of KTTC News...
First Alert Days Today and Thursday; Heavy Snow, Blowing Snow
Olmsted Medical Center releases weather announcements
Olmsted Medical Center releases weather announcements

Latest News

Mason City recycling center
Mason City Recycling Center temporarily stops accepting glass and plastic
Rochester residents dig out
Rochester residents dig out after storm
Road conditions across Minnesota and Iowa
Road conditions across Minnesota and Iowa
RPT Bus
RPT to delay start of neighborhood transit service Thursday, two routes suspended