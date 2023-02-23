First Alert Day: Snow and strong winds continue overnight

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Snow and strong winds will continue overnight through Thursday morning. We’ll have some pockets of moderate to heavy snowfall late Wednesday into Thursday morning.

Snowfall outlook (KTTC)

Dry air will play a roll in terms of snowfall totals overnight. We may actually get a couple of breaks in the snow because of this. We are tracking another surge of energy out west that will help us overcome the dry slot and produce moderate to heavy snowfall just after midnight. Snow-covered roads and slick conditions are expected for the morning commute. Winds will stay strong out of the ENE around 25-40 mph.

Snowfall forecast (KTTC)

Snowfall totals north of I-90 will range from 4-8″ for most locations. Areas south of I-90 will see lighter snowfall accumulations with the threat of mixing.

Snowfall reports (KTTC)

Here’s a look at snowfall reports as of 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Tomorrow's Forecast (KTTC)

Snow chances will wrap up by late morning Thursday. Winds will calm through the day. Strong winds are expected during the morning commute with winds gusting near 30 mph.

7-Day forecast (KTTC)

Nick

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.