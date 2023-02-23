First Alert Day: Snow and strong winds continue overnight

Storm totals could reach over 12″+ of snow
By Nick Jansen
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 7:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Snow and strong winds will continue overnight through Thursday morning. We’ll have some pockets of moderate to heavy snowfall late Wednesday into Thursday morning.

Snowfall outlook
Snowfall outlook(KTTC)

Dry air will play a roll in terms of snowfall totals overnight. We may actually get a couple of breaks in the snow because of this. We are tracking another surge of energy out west that will help us overcome the dry slot and produce moderate to heavy snowfall just after midnight. Snow-covered roads and slick conditions are expected for the morning commute. Winds will stay strong out of the ENE around 25-40 mph.

Snowfall forecast
Snowfall forecast(KTTC)

Snowfall totals north of I-90 will range from 4-8″ for most locations. Areas south of I-90 will see lighter snowfall accumulations with the threat of mixing.

Snowfall reports
Snowfall reports(KTTC)

Here’s a look at snowfall reports as of 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Tomorrow's Forecast
Tomorrow's Forecast(KTTC)

Snow chances will wrap up by late morning Thursday. Winds will calm through the day. Strong winds are expected during the morning commute with winds gusting near 30 mph.

7-Day forecast
7-Day forecast(KTTC)

Nick

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays
Road conditions across Minnesota and Iowa
Road conditions across Minnesota and Iowa
Winter Storm Impacts
FIRST ALERT DAYS: A major winter storm is on the way
Local snowfall
FIRST ALERT DAYS: Major winter storm
A MN DOT camera west of Worthington along I-90 shows blowing and drifting snow.
UPDATE: I-90, state highways closed in southwestern Minnesota; no travel advised in parts of southcentral Minnesota

Latest News

Winter Alerts
KTTC WX at 6 - Snow and wind continues overnight
5pm Latest Forecast
5pm Latest Forecast
The full weather forecast from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the first half-hour of KTTC News at...
First Alert Weather Days: Today and Thursday; Heavy Snow and Blowing Snow
The full weather forecast from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the first half-hour of KTTC News at...
Ted's Wednesday Noon Weather